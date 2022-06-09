Impact World Champion Josh Alexander is set to be in action on tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV”.

Alexander will go one-on-one against Violent By Design’s Joe Doering in a non-title match. The leader of VBD, Eric Young, is set to challenge Alexander for the Impact World Championship at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, June 19.

Tonight’s episode will also include a preview of a five-man tag team match scheduled for Slammiversary. Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett will face Frankie Kazarian and The Motor City Machine Guns. Kazarian and the Guns will lead a team of Impact Originals into the five-man tag match at Slammiversary against Edwards, Taven, Bennett, PCO, and Vincent. However, the final two members of the Impact Originals team have yet to be revealed.

Taven and Bennett are coming off of a win over Heath and Rhino on last Thursday’s episode. Honor No More attacked Rhino after the match, targeting his ankle.

PCO will be in singles action on tonight’s episode. He will face Steve Maclin. Maclin teamed with Moose to defeat PCO and W. Morrissey on last Thursday’s episode. Maclin pinned Morrissey in what turned out to be Morrissey’s last appearance for the company.

Also on tonight’s episode, Tenille Dashwood, one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence, will have a one-on-one match against Rosemary.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

Steve Maclin vs. PCO

Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice will face Decay’s Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Less than two weeks away from #Slammiversary, the action heats up on an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Full Preview: https://t.co/gXKwEHPrRk#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/qbJYJdJtEa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 9, 2022

