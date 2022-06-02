Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a memorable one, as it will be the last time you see a certain Impact performer in the company.

PWInsider is reporting that W. Morrissey has departed Impact, effective immediately. As such, his match on tonight’s episode of “Impact Wrestling”, in which he’ll team with PCO to take on Moose and Steve Maclin, will be his official swan song for the promotion.

While PWInsider does not give a potential destination for Morrissey, they noted that “one could easily connect the dots to where his next destination is likely to be.” Morrissey recently appeared on an episode of “AEW Dynamite” in a loss to Wardlow, suggesting a potential relationship with that promotion.

After the match with Wardlow, however, it was reported that WWE officials had been highly impressed with Morrissey’s performance, indicating they may be interested in bringing the big man back to the company. Morrissey worked for WWE from 2011 to 2018 as Colin Cassidy and later simply as Big Cass, part of a tag team with former WWE star Enzo Amore. The two were enormously popular in “NXT” and continued teaming on the main roster, though they never won a tag team championship and Morrissey eventually turned on Amore, splitting the team. He was reportedly released “due to personal conduct issues,” which allegedly included public intoxication and an in-ring incident that saw him directly contradict the instructions of Vince McMahon, in 2018

Morrissey joined Impact on a short-term deal in April of 2021 after a hiatus from wrestling, during which he worked to overcome the addiction to alcohol that plagued him throughout his WWE run. Though he won no championships in Impact, the big man’s comeback received numerous accolades from fans and critics alike, culminating in his well-received appearance on “AEW Dynamite.”

