The lineup for a title match at the “Slammiversary” pay-per-view could change during tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”.

Kenny King will face Blake Christian. King recently qualified for the Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship at “Slammiversary” on June 19. However, if Christian wins tonight, he will take King’s spot in the match.

Mia Yim will appear in singles action for the time since her return to Impact last month. She’ll go one-on-one against Savannah Evans.

Rich Swann is the new Impact Digital Media Champion. He dethroned Matt Cardona at a Wrestling Revolver show in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend. Swann is set for a non-title match against Matthew Rehwoldt.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Blake Christian vs. Kenny King

Mia Yim vs. Savannah Evans

Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Heath & Rhino

Moose & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & W. Morrissey

Alisha will face Renee Michelle on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

What will happen next on the road to #Slammiversary? Find out on an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on #AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders! Full Preview: https://t.co/GTTdjqi9GB#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/8PDyiGkcWM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 1, 2022

