There has been a change to the Ultimate X match for the X Division Title at tonight’s Slammiversary.

Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will be replacing Jack Evans in the match due to Evans being injured.

The promotion tweeted, “BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today’s Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X- Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett! #Slammiversary #IMPACTWRESTLING

On Saturday, Evans wrestled Ninja Mack at GCW You Wouldn’t Understand. During the match, Evans missed a 630 splash and landed on his head.

Evans made his Impact Wrestling return earlier this month.

Andrew Everett is a former Impact World Tag Team Champion. He was with Impact from 2015 to 2018 and was in the Helms Dynasty stable with Shane Helms and Trevor Lee.

Below is the updated lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary:

* Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eric Young — IMPACT World Championship

* Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green — Queen of The Mountain Match, IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

* Ace Austin (C) vs. Kenny King vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayn — Ultimate X Match, IMPACT X Division Championship

* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (C) vs. Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) — IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

* The Influence (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary — IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

* Rich Swann (C) vs. Brian Myers — IMPACT Digital Media Championship

* IMPACT Originals (Nick Aldis, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, TBA) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, PCO, and Vincent)

* Moose vs. Sami Callahan

* Reverse Battle Royale

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Slammiversary beginning today at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

