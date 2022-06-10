“Impact Wrestling” managed to maintain its regular average viewership as the company heads towards Slammiversary next Sunday. Wrestlenomics has the ratings for the 6/10 episode of the program and the show saw a 4% boost as it garnered 121,000 average viewership. The key demographic however saw a decrease of 11%, totaling only 39,000 in viewership in comparison to last week’s 44,000. The program ranked #115 in cable originals for the 18-49 demographic which made it rank #130 overall in broadcast primetime.

Looking from an annual perspective, the 6/10/2021 episode of “Impact Wrestling” received a total average viewership of 124,000 which was 3,000 more than Thursday’s airing of the program. This equals a 2.4% decrease from a year-to-year outlook. The 18-49 demographic saw a 25% drop from last year as well.

“Impact” did have to go up against the #1 ranked NHL Eastern Conference Finals game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

The 6/9 episode of Impact featured a main event six-man tag that had Frankie Kazarian teaming up with the Motor City Machine Guns to face Honor No More. The Machine Guns and Kazarian ended up taking the loss and so did the Impact World Champion Josh Alexander who lost to Joe Doering via disqualification. Steve Maclin happened to defeat PCO in singles competition. Two matches were announced for Slammiversary as Rich Swann will defend his Digital Media Championship against Brian Myers and Sami Callihan will face Moose in a Monster’s Ball match. Alex Zayne was also announced to compete in the Ultimate X match.

