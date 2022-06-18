WWE is stacking the deck for next week’s episode of “SmackDown”.

During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, it was announced that an Intercontinental Championship rematch, as well as a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, have been set for next week’s 6/24 edition of WWE’s blue brand.

Intercontinental Champion, Gunther appeared in a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton and it was revealed that ‘The Ring General’ would be defending his title in a rematch against the man whom he took the title from, last week, Ricochet.

Also set for next week’s show are two qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank matches when Shinsuke Nakamura faces Sami Zayn and Shotzi takes on Aliyah. Earlier in tonight’s broadcast, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to become the fourth participant in next month’s Women’s Money In The Bank match, while Nakamura and Zayn will look to become the third competitor to earn their way into the Men’s iteration of the match, alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, the latter pair were announced as official participants, earlier tonight after they fought to a no-contest during last week’s show.

The full card for the 6/24 edition of WWE “SmackDown” can be found below:

Gunther (C) vs. Ricochet – Intercontinental Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn – Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Shotzi vs. Aliyah – Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Viking Raiders Return To SmackDown

Wrestling Inc.’s full report on the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown” can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts