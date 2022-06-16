Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a tear during his record-setting reign with the united top titles in WWE. As each new contender falls to the “Head of the Table,” many are beginning to wonder just who can beat the dominant champion.

One WWE Superstar has been thinking about that exact question: Madcap Moss.

Moss recently spoke with The Power Trip After Party on iHeart Radio and discussed potential dream matches, listing the likes of Sami Zayn and Sheamus as wrestlers he’d like to face, but also said he’d be remiss to not bring up Roman Reigns. Moss feels “may seem like a bit of a stretch to some people,” due to the “all-time absolute run” that Reigns is on, “but I’d love to get a shot at Roman Reigns.”

“He is the pinnacle of the business right now,” Madcap continued. “He likes to say he’s in ‘God Mode’ and it’s hard to disagree with him,” referring to Reigns recent claims that he is in “Greatness On Different levels” mode. “It’s just unbelievable what he’s done over the past 8-10 years, but specifically in the last few.”

“He’s been untouchable in every aspect of the business,” Moss said, referring to Reigns’ dominance at the top of WWE events for the past few years. Madcap doesn’t feel that streak can last forever, and “that someone needs to eventually dethrone the guy.”

Reigns is currently scheduled to face Riddle on Friday on “WWE Smackdown.” If Riddle loses, he will not be able to challenge for Reigns’s title for as long as Reigns holds the belt. If Riddle is unsuccessful, the number of viable contenders for Reigns begins to dwindle, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton both out with injury.

“I look at myself,” Madcap said, “and I say ‘why not Madcap?'”

Why not Madcap, indeed.

