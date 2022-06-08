AEW’s Jeff Hardy has conceded on “Talk Is Jericho” that he “felt like some ghost” during the end of his WWE career.

Hardy’s time with WWE came to an end in a controversial fashion as he was released in December after he displayed ‘erratic behavior’ at a live event when he jumped over the guard rail at the end of his match. This led to WWE demanding he go to rehab in order to stay on the roster, even though his drug test eventually came back clean.

At that time, he felt like he was just someone who, “had a cool career and influenced and inspired a lot of people.” That is different from how Hardy now feels now as part of the AEW roster, as he “felt valuable again” from the moment that he arrived. Since joining the company he has been a heavily featured part of the product, working singles matches, and tag team bouts.

“Survivor Series there’s a glimmer of hope like when me and Seth just tore it up towards the end and he wins, the crowd was just so with me every night,” he said. “I think my time with Roman might have been after ‘Mania this past year … I am just looking back at last week, that match with Darby Allin I just said, ‘Okay, I am right where I am supposed to be.’”

Towards the end of his time in WWE, the company ended up booking him in a 24/7 Championship segment, which caused an outcry on social media from fans. He admitted that he “just felt ashamed” to be involved as part of the crowded division, even though Hardy believes he’s “easy to work with” and will “do pretty much whatever.”

“I was pretty crushed that day, I was like, ‘Okay, this is it, I don’t know why I am here, they’re really doing this to me,’” Jeff said. “That’s not an arrogant thing to say … I shouldn’t be doing that, but I did it and I was like, ‘Man, what does this mean?’”

Much like his brother, Matt Hardy was also involved in a 24/7 Championship segment during the end of his run. He was shocked as he knows “how those people are viewed” by the company, with those moments typically being reserved for comedic bits.

“They had me running down the hall before I left, I was running down a hall chasing someone, R-Truth or somebody,” Matt reflected. “It was just one of those things like, ‘Oh god’ … For them to put you in that category it’s like, ‘Come on, man.’”

