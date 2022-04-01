WWE Superstars Los Lotharios recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight’s Intercontinental Championship match.

Both men are in a triple threat match with Ricochet and Humberto admitted they’re not sure what will happen.

“It’s funny that you mention that, it’s a little bit stressful. We don’t know what’s going to happen tonight,” Humberto admitted. “I want the title, he wants the title, Ricochet wants to retain his title, so it’s going to be hard. But I think like, I don’t know, if we work together and take Ricochet out of the path, I don’t know.”

Angel Garza then weighed in on his plans for the match. He admitted that the Los Lotharios have discussed different possibilities, but he has not worked out what to do if it ends up just between them.

“If we take Ricochet out, we don’t know what’s going to happen next. Anything can happen,” Garza stated. “We have been talking like, we put that on the table like, ‘hey, what happens if we stay in the ring and we are in front of each other.’ Or, ‘what if Ricochet is out and I am seeing you there on the mat? Should I cover you, or should I go for Ricochet?’ It’s a hard decision.”

Both members of Los Lotharios have moved up and down the card during their time with the company, including being a part of the mob chasing the 24/7 Championsip. However, Angel Garza, now in the Intercontinental title picture, believes it is all about hard work regardless of your spot on the card.

“I mean, I think obviously it is not the same. But we always got to do our job,” he said. “We always got to do our thing. No matter where you’re at, work hard. It doesn’t matter if you’re running or chasing for the 24/7 champion, or you are doing a tag team match, or you are doing the Intercontinental, or you are doing the WWE Championship match.

“No matter where you’re at, you have always got to work hard. And by a certain point, you’re going to get your payoff. By a certain point, it’s going to come, it will never stay the same. It can take a little bit longer for some guys, it can take a little bit less time for some others. But at least you’re getting one shot during your run in the company. If you take that shot, you will get in a good position, if you don’t take it, it’s your fault.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]