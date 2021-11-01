In an interview with WWE Espanol, as transcribed by Fightful, WWE star Angel Garza talked about being drafted to the Smackdown brand in the recent WWE Draft, alongside his tag team partner and cousin, Humberto Carillo. As the draft unfolded, both Garza and Carillo realized they’d be going to Smackdown, something they didn’t know or expect ahead of time.

“When we were looking at the draft, we did not know a thing about where we were going, we were just in the locker rooms looking at what was happening,” Garza revealed. “We noticed that Rey and Dominik went to Raw and saw Zelina move too. Two things were going to happen; we were getting drafted over there or Damian (Priest) was leaving Raw.

“We were with Damian and we were saying ‘either you leave or we leave.’ And then we saw Damian was drafted to Raw and we were 99% certain we were going to SmackDown because there were no Latinos at the moment. When we saw our names for SmackDown, we went ‘we from there now’ and it was a surprise. Like for everyone watching at home, we did not expect to be drafted to SmackDown.”

The nephews of late lucha libre legend and former WWE/WCW star Hector Garza, both Garza and Carillo have spent their entire WWE main roster tenures on the RAW brand. Carillo joined the RAW brand in October of 2019, while Garza joined the brand four months later in February of 2020.

Despite their family ties, Garza and Carillo only became a regular tag team a month ago, where they teamed together to defeat Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. They were recently seen on Smackdown attacking Rick Boogz and current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, setting up a potential feud between the two teams.