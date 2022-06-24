AEW commentator Jim Ross has admitted that he is currently “having some difficulties traveling” due to health issues right now.

During a recent “Ask JR Live” episode on AdFree Shows.com, JR admitted he is uncertain whether or not he will be appearing at the upcoming Starrcast V festivities. The event will be taking place in Nashville over WWE SummerSlam weekend, with several major events already being announced for it.

There will be numerous panels taking place with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Bret Hart, and a major reunion when Ric Flair joins the Four Horsemen for a panel. There will also be the “Roast Of Ric Flair,” which will see celebrities and wrestlers mocking his career, while he will also compete in his final match.

JR is someone who isn’t confirmed to be appearing at the event as of yet, but he did reveal he “got an invite”, and he and Conrad Thompson have “been talking about this event for a long time”. If he is able to, Ross is planning to make an appearance.

“My foot swells so badly on the airplanes and the pain is just a little bit unbearable. Today was a horrible, horrible day,” he said.”‘Cause I was in the airplane for so damn long, and the pressure of the cabin and all this stuff and just a bunch of rigmarole … It’s going to be great, it’s going to be a hell of an event. I’d like to go just to watch, so I don’t know yet.”

JR has dealt with health issues over the past year, as the WWE Hall Of Famer confirmed a skin diagnosis back in October that led to him taking some time away from AEW “Dynamite” in order to undergo treatment. Thankfully, back in December, Ross provided the positive news that he was cancer-free, which saw him return to his role on television on a weekly basis.

