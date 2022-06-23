The debate over who is the best wrestler in WWE is something that takes place on a weekly basis, if not a daily one, and everybody has their own personal opinions on the matter, including AEW commentator Jim Ross.

Few are more educated in the business than the WWE Hall Of Famer, and during his latest “Grilling JR” podcast, he labeled Randy Orton as possibly the best worker in WWE right now. The Viper has been part of the company since 2001, making his main roster debut one year later, and he hasn’t looked back, with JR claiming “Randy is amazing.”

“He still is amazing, he may be the best worker on the WWE roster,” JR said. “You wouldn’t get too many of the talents to disagree with that … Everybody wants to work with Randy. I just hope he gets healthy and gets back in business.”

Orton worked with the vast majority of wrestlers on WWE’s roster over the past two decades. Throughout his time in the business, he’s been involved in several major factions — Evolution, Legacy, The Authority — while becoming a highly decorated star, racking up 20 total championships in WWE, including 14 world titles. He was reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam, but a back injury that likely requires surgery may keep him out of action for the remainder of the year.

Ross was recapping WWE’s King Of The Ring 2002 pay-per-view, and Orton came up when discussing the build-up to that show, particularly a “WWE SmackDown” match he wrestled against the Undertaker for what was then known as the Undisputed Championship. It was only Orton’s sixth televised match in WWE — he had debuted a month earlier, but he immediately stood out as a future top star in the business, which Ross witnessed first hand.

“He was such a young kid sucking up all that information and knowledge and experiences,” Ross said. “I was always proud of Randy’s in-ring work, he was just a natural, as we know.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit “Grilling JR” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]