John Cena has worn many hats of many different colors over 2o years in WWE, and now he’ll have yet another one to add to his closet. In celebration of Cena’s big anniversary and return to “WWE Raw” forthcoming, the company released brand new “20th-anniversary” merchandise that’s now available on WWE Shop.

Whether it was being compared to Fruity Pebbles or just being called a company man, Cena has weathered all sorts of negative feedback when it comes to his in-ring wardrobe. Today on Twitter, Cena commented on the criticism he’s received over the years and made clear he doesn’t care what you see of “Cenation.”

“What we wear is an extension of us,” Cena tweeted. “In 20 years I have been ridiculed countless times about my ‘uniform’ but I would #NeverGiveUp on being ME. Here’s to ALL of us who refuse to sacrifice who we are to please those who don’t understand us.”

What we wear is an extension of us. In 20 years I have been ridiculed countless times about my ‘uniform’ but I would #NeverGiveUp on being ME.

Here’s to ALL of us who refuse to sacrifice who we are to please those who don’t understand us. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/y1dNKujmfA — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 14, 2022

The new merchandise features an “8-bit” videogame style tee that highlights Cena’s customary “Never Give Up” and “Hustle, Loyalty Respect” catchphrases ($27.99), a “Hustle, Loyalty Respect” ballcap ($24.99), a “Never Give Up” rally towel ($4.99) and of course the sweatbands ($11.99). Not pictured in the tweet is a commemorative pin priced at $14.99 and a pair of “Chain Gang” era shorts at $29.99.

Cena staying “on brand” is on-brand for the 16-time World Champion as “The Champ” never wavered as to what he wore or how he was received by fans. Despite all the boos he accrued over his career, Cena always remained true to his babyface ways and after leaving WWE as a full-time wrestler, Cena has become more endearing to the broader fan base in his much rarer appearances.

Cena was last seen in WWE for a SummerSlam main event match against the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Cena lost that battle clean and issued a “goodbye for now” to fans a few days later. It was on the June 6 episode of “Raw” where WWE announced that Cena would be making his return to the company on June 27, a full 20 years to the day when Cena stepped out on “WWE SmackDown” to accept a “ruthless aggression” challenge of Kurt Angle. Cena pulled the upset win against the Olympic Gold Medalist and eventually found himself on the road to superstardom.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]