The final Monday of John Cena Appreciation Month is upon us, and John Cena himself is finally returning to WWE television.

Cena is supposed to appear on tonight’s episode of “WWE Raw,” after WWE celebrated his 20-year career all month long. Cena took to Instagram to share a photo of “Raw’s” Seth Rollins, and like all of Cena’s posts, the photo has no caption.

Cena has been going back and forth on social media with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as of late, with SummerSlam being looked at as a possible date for the two to clash. Rollins and Cena notably feuded over the WWE United States Championship during Cena’s lengthy run as champion in 2015. Rollins briefly wrested the title away from Cena at SummerSlam that year, before Cena won the title back in September.

Cena has not wrestled for WWE since a dark match after the September 10th edition of “WWE Smackdown” where Cena teamed with Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to defeat Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns in the famous Madison Square Garden arena. Cena has not had a televised match since SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.

Rollins has been a constant presence on WWE television but is currently without a proverbial dance partner, as his rival Cody Rhodes is recovering from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Cena is only advertised for tonight’s “WWE Raw,” and there is no word on what plans, if any, are in place for the multi-time world champion. Word is that the roster is excited to have Cena joining them, as many see him as a locker room leader.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]