Kairi Sane, now known as KAIRI, is fondly remembered by WWE fans. She achieved a number of accolades during her five-year tenure with the company. The Japanese superstar won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, the NXT Women’s Championship, and became one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Asuka as part of The Kabuki Warriors.

KAIRI eventually transitioned into a different role with the organization, becoming a WWE Ambassador and trainer in her homeland of Japan, which was part of the promotion’s expansion in Asia. However, upon the expiry of her contract in December 2021, the Hikari-born wrestler left WWE.

She returned to her home country full-time, rejoining World Wonder Ring Stardom, which is the same promotion where she ultimately began her career in 2011. KAIRI also reunited with her husband, whom she married in February 2020, following their long-distance relationship.

Upon reflecting on her time in America, KAIRI recently opened up about her relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during her run with the Stamford-based company. “I think he is very unusual,” KAIRI said in an interview with Entamenext. “Vince (McMahon, Chairman and CEO of WWE) also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.’

“Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games.”

The one-time World of Stardom Champion’s last match in WWE came on July 20, 2020, when she defeated Bayley on “Raw” from the WWE Performance Center in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Her most recent recorded match for World Wonder Ring Stardom came on May 28, 2022, where she teamed up with Tam Nakano to overcome Miyu Amasaki and Utami Hayashishita in a tag team match at Stardom Flashing Champions.

