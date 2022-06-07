T-BAR hasn’t wrestled on “Raw” since the February 28 episode, where he was quickly squashed by Omos. Thereafter, T-BAR participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final “SmackDown” before WrestleMania 38, before being relegated back to “Main Event” on Hulu, where he remains a regular fixture.

During the live telecast of Monday’s show, T-BAR seemingly let out his frustrations, as seen below.

I just need an opportunity… — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 7, 2022

The tweet was noticed by AEW star Keith Lee, who suggested that there was never any doubt T-BAR would shine if given the opportunity to be on television.

pic.twitter.com/tRecVp7Ocz — Apparent Lee I Am Vocal Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 7, 2022

Keith Lee lending his support to T-BAR shouldn’t come as a surprise. Lee and the former Dominik Dijakovic had several matches on NXT, including their classic bout at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020. Prior to their many battles for the NXT North American Championship, Lee and Dijakovic were also aligned on the Black & Gold brand and had a rivalry with The Undisputed Era.

T-BAR was once again in action on last night’s “Main Event,” which was taped prior to the live episode of “Raw” at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. T-BAR wrestled Mustafa Ali, who was also relegated back to the undercard show after a brief rivalry with United States Champion Theory on the red brand. As noted, Ali seemingly lent out his own frustration after taking a loss to Theory at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. He also sent out a tweet prior to his match with T-BAR on the Hulu show.

