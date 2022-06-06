Mustafa Ali had a bad night in his hometown. Despite a Second City-inspired look and the support of friends and family in the crowd, the Chicago native lost to WWE United States Champion Theory last night at WWE Hell In A Cell. What’s more baffling is that the devious Theory beat the plucky local hero without any kind of shenanigans or chicanery.

“i don’t even know man,” the 36-year-old superstar tweeted, not long after the loss.

i don’t even know man — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 6, 2022

The five-word response said volumes, as the defeat was yet another setback for the frustrated Ali. Ali had been sidelined by a request for release that was not granted and was kept off WWE programming from October of 2021 until his return on April 25th. Tempers flared backstage during this time, but now that Ali has been back on television, many seemed hopeful, as evidenced by recent appearances on The Bump and Corey Graves’s After The Bell podcast.

“Anyone that’s ever worked with me, dealt with me as a human being, knows how much I love this place,” Ali said to Graves, back at the end of May. “How much I love sports entertainment. How much I love wrestling. This is the only thing I ever wanted to do. For me to even get to that point, that’s the issue.”

Despite that hope and love, Ali’s had very little momentum since his return, mainly getting beaten by Theory at live events or being crushed by Veer Mahan. Ali only has two wins on his record since April 25th, one against The Miz, and the other a disqualification win over Ciampa.

Ali has been in WWE since 2016 when he was brought for the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic. Ping-ponging between good guy and bad guy over the past couple of years, from the chaotic Retribution stable to his Odd Couple-esque partnership with Mansoor, Ali’s been given plenty with which to be frustrated over the course of this year.

When will his unlucky streak end? I don’t know, man.

