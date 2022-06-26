Ahead of tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans are wondering who could possibly be revealed as Zack Sabre Jr.’s surprise opponent that’s been hand-picked by Bryan Danielson.

According to the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, there is “zero chance” he will be the individual that arrives to face Sabre Jr. at tonight’s show. Even still, he promises that the person Bryan has picked is going to leave the fans “very happy”.

“I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately hand-picked replacement by Bryan Danielson,” Omega tells “Sports Illustrated“.

As fans continue anticipating the return of “The Cleaner”, Omega looks forward to which New Japan Pro Wrestling stars have natural chemistry with the AEW fanbase tonight. Omega rose to a prominent role in NJPW when he competed with the company from 2008 – 2019, even claiming the top prize, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the first Canadian-born wrestler to capture it.

“It’s been a while since myself and the Young Bucks left New Japan, and the hierarchy in the company has shifted,” Omega said. “I’ve really liked seeing the landscape in New Japan develop to where it is now… This is a card I couldn’t have predicted, but it’s cool that it includes a lot of people I always imagined would be on it. I am very disappointed I can’t be there, even just to see my old friends, but I’m really excited to watch.

“… And who will make the biggest impression? I know Tanahashi said that it will be him, and that’s possible. We don’t know who people will gravitate towards. Will it be Okada? He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. Or will they fall in love with Tanahashi? Or Shingo [Takagi]? Or Jay White or Will Ospreay? That’s what makes this so cool.”

With this being the first-ever major crossover event between New Japan and All Elite Wrestling, Omega explained how the mystery and unpredictability of what could happen is his favorite part of the pairing.

“Some major belts could change hands. It’s exciting to see these two worlds collide, and this vision of pro wrestling—and this relationship with New Japan—is finally coming to fruition,” Omega noted. “That’s what I always wanted in AEW. We now have a relationship with New Japan, AAA, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. These are entities that otherwise wouldn’t have all worked together, and we’ll get a taste of that at Forbidden Door.”

