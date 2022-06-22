New Japan Pro-Wrestling received a boost earlier this week when KUSHIDA returned to the promotion for the first time since 2019, confronting IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. The former 6-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and noted “Back to the Future” fan spent nine years in New Japan before spending the last three working for WWE’s NXT brand, which he departed in April.

So why is KUSHIDA back in New Japan? The junior heavyweight star explained it all in a lengthy Instagram post, written both in English and Japanese.

“Today, I signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling,” KUSHIDA wrote. “I am so honored to be back and to wrestle on the New Japan Pro Wrestling ring. Some people say I want to wrestle in [the heavyweight] division or I want to be in Bullet Club, these are all fake news. Right now, I am still living in Florida. I am trying to move to Los Angels [sic] but still [I’m in the] midst of moving. I will return to US this week and look start new life in Los Angels next week … I hope.

“Sign an apartment? Can I speak English? So much troubles and busy everyday but will try and update my Instagram as much as possible. To live in Los Angels and to wrestle has been my dream for a [long time]. I will look to accomplish this dream, hopefully. I will look to bring excitement to New Japan, New Japan’s Junior division, and NJPW LA Dojo. Thank you to those who supported me on my journey and thank you all for your support. Sincerely, Kushida. June 22nd, 2022.”

It won’t be long until fans will be able to see KUSHIDA in a New Japan ring again. He is scheduled to wrestle his first match back with the promotion on July 3, where he’ll team with Alex Zayne and Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on Ishimori, Gedo and KENTA. A tag match with Tanahashi and KUSHIDA taking on Ishimori and KENTA is also scheduled for the following day.

