Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush believes “it feels natural” to see Bobby Lashley working at the top of the card in his current position in WWE.

Rush spent time working alongside the All-Mighty during his main roster run, acting as the hype man for former Hurt Business star, and in an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman, he stated that while “it is a milestone” it is ultimately “where Bobby should be.” Rush was responsible for Lashley turning heel when they originally began working together, and it was a run that would ultimately lead to Lashley capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

The two men had a major feud with Finn Balor at the time over that title, which included Lashley facing Balor at WWE WrestleMania 35, where Rush was at ringside. But since they parted ways, Lashley has risen even higher up the card to the point where he is now a former two-time WWE Champion. He has become a main event player in the business, and Rush is “glad that he’s in the spot that he’s in today.”

“It just feels right and I am glad that he stayed there, I am happy and I am proud of the fact I was there at a certain point in time in his career and that I contributed in some way positively and I am happy for him,” he said.

Rush is also of the belief that there “are some things” that he ended up doing with Lashley that “some inspiration got taken” from and placed into what the All-Mighty has done in recent years. The former “WWE 205 Live” star thinks they then “grew legs” and “continued to help and progress his career,” when speaking about Lashley.

“I am just happy for him, I am glad that what he’s doing is cool and people are still talking about the All-Mighty, the big man, and he’s still doing his poses and everything, so that’s pretty cool to see,” he said.

Right now, Lashley is involved in a storyline with Theory, having won a gauntlet match on “WWE Raw” to earn a United States Championship match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

