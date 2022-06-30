Luchasaurus has aligned with Christian Cage.

During the 6/29 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, former AEW Tag Team Champion, Luchasaurus debuted a new look, entrance, and heel persona. Luchasaurus seemingly aligned himself with Christian Cage just one week after the latter cut a hellacious heel promo on Luchasaurus’ former tag partner, Jungle Boy.

The aforementioned Cage made his way to the ring where he asked for a match but quickly revealed that he wasn’t the one who’d be competing before summoning Luchasaurus who donned an all-black attire coupled with his customary dinosaur-like mask, which was also blackened out. On the 6/15 edition of AEW “Dynamite”, Cage turned on Jungle Boy and would follow it up by cutting one of the more vicious promos on last week’s show, including a call out of Jungle Boy’s real-life deceased father, actor Luke Perry.

Luchasaurus made his All Elite Wrestling debut on May 25, 2019, during the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, where he was a participant in the Casino Battle Royale before being eliminated by former AEW World Champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. During the 2019 edition of Fyter Fest, Luchasaurus would align himself with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt to form Jurassic Express. This past January, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy would defeat Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix of the Lucha Brothers to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Jurassic Express would hold the titles until the 6/15 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, where they were defeated by Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

.@Christian4Peeps has demanded a match – but not for him! He's tasked @Luchasaurus to take care of business

