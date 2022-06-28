Though WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view is scheduled for this Saturday, we already know one match that will be going down during Raw the following week.

Next Monday, we will see The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest versus Rey & Dominik Mysterio to continue their ongoing feud. The Mysterios picked up a win over The Judgement Day via disqualification on last week’s episode of WWE “Main Event”, putting them at 1-0 for now.

The teams appeared in backstage segments on this week’s episode of the Red Brand when Balor and Priest approached the father and son duo backstage. Balor brought up how it will soon be the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE, much like Randy Orton and John Cena this year.

However, he questioned what there is to be so celebratory about since he thinks Rey isn’t teaching Dominik to be successful. Priest said that Dom needed a better father, which led to Rey issuing the challenge for his hometown of San Diego, California next week.

So far, this is the only match announced for the show. It’s also expected that the fallout of WWE Money in the Bank will greatly influence what we see next Monday.

