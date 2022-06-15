AEW star Max Caster joked about the “backstage politics” that are currently surrounding AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door.”

The Acclaimed member noted in the below tweet that he was supposed to be on “Forbidden Door” next weekend, but AEW couldn’t decide who would face him, and “backstage politics” got in the way.

🗣️ YO! LISTEN! 🗣️ I was supposed to be on #ForbiddenDoor next weekend 💯 However, too many NJPW roster members wanted to fight ME (the Best Wrestler Alive ™) 😊 They couldn’t decide who would face me and backstage politics got in the way. Maybe next year! 🙂#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/o7Pk2OSgsw — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) June 14, 2022

As noted, there is some backstage drama surrounding Andrade and the upcoming pay-per-view due to his tweet on Monday.

The AEW star had tweeted, “I can’t work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA.”

I can’t work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/duCBuQMouc — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 13, 2022

Andrade’s statement about missing the show was backed up by luchablog, the premiere blog for lucha libre news in the US. According to sources close to luchablog, Andrade will not appear at “Forbidden Door.”

Rey Fenix is currently scheduled for an AAA event the same day as “Forbidden Door,” hinting that he may miss the show too. Fenix was announced for AAA’s Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, where he will team with MLW star Arez to take on Johnny Caballero (aka Johnny Elite) and Abismo Negro Jr.

“Forbidden Door” is on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. There are currently only two matches confirmed for the event, Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW Championship and a Fatal 4-Way Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts