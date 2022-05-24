An announcement today regarding a Lucha Libre AAA show coming up in June could lead to potential conflicts for Rey Fenix. The AAA and AEW star was announced for AAA’s next event in the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, teaming with MLW star Arez to take on Johnny Caballero (aka Johnny Elite) and Abismo Negro Jr. There’s just one problem; the event takes place on June 26, the same day “AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door” is scheduled for the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

🚨 Atención 🚨 Te dejamos el cartel de la tercera edición del #CampeonatoShowcenter en Monterrey. 📅 26 de Junio. ⌚️ 5 PM. 🎟https://t.co/sEiUAS3PaB pic.twitter.com/Y3o09xdT39 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 24, 2022

While no matches have been announced for Forbidden Door as of this writing, many fans expected that Fenix, along with his brother Penta Oscuro and Death Triangle teammate Pac would be featured on the AEW/New Japan supershow given their high profile AEW status. The trio is scheduled to appear at AEW Double or Nothing taking on Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black of The House of Black.

For those wondering whether Fenix could make both shows. AAA’s poster for the Showcenter event lists a start time of 5 p.m. local time (which would be 6 p.m. EST), while Forbidden Door is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local (7 p.m. EST). As such, it would be impossible for Fenix to work one show and then fly over three hours to work the other.

It should be noted that this wouldn’t be the first time AAA has advertised Fenix for shows that he later didn’t wrestle on. The former AAA Mega Champion was advertised for AAA Rey de Reyes in February and a TV taping in March; in both instances, he was unable to compete due to injury, with the scheduled Lucha Brothers match at Rey de Reyes being changed to Penta vs. Dralistico, while the March taping saw Dralistico and Dragon Lee take the Lucha Brothers’ place to unsuccessfully FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Should Fenix somehow be able to appear at AAA’s next Showcenter event, it will continue an ongoing storyline involving him and his partner Arez. A backstage segment from TripleMania XXX: Monterrey (which can be seen at the 1:03:50 mark in the video below) showed Fenix, Penta Oscuro, and Taya confronting Arez after he was berated by his Los Vipers stablemates, attempting to get Arez to leave the group and form an alliance with them.

It is unknown if the AAA Showcenter event in June will air live; the first Showcenter event in March aired on FITE TV, while the following Showcenter event this past weekend didn’t air at all. In addition to Fenix, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya and former Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack will also be appearing on the card.

