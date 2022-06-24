AEW and NJPW are currently grabbing their keys and rushing out the Forbidden Door, but the chaotic build to the pay-per-view has led to some announcements being left to the last minute.

With a blockbuster IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match, as well as three other matches, announced on this week’s “AEW Dynamite,” Tony Khan says that more news is coming on tonight’s edition of “AEW Rampage.”

“We’ll announce a little stipulation regarding [Blood & Guts] tonight on Rampage that pertains to Forbidden Door ahead of Blood & Guts,” Khan said in Friday’s media call. And that stipulation isn’t the only thing Khan has planned.

“I actually going to announce more matches on Rampage tonight,” Khan said when asked about there being only one match on the Buy-In pre-show. “There won’t be a million matches or anything like that” — a reference to the size of not only Forbidden Door, but AEW PPVs in general — “but there’ll be a little bit more on the Buy-In than what we’ve already announced.”

According to Khan, nine matches are planned for the event’s main card, and there are no plans for that to change. As of publication, the only announced match for the pre-show is Max Caster teaming with Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colton Gunn to take on NJPW’s fledgling talent Yuya Uemura, Kevin Knight, The DKC & Alex Coughlin. Khan promised that the matches will involve New Japan talent, but also said that he was still finalizing things with New Japan management. The Buy-In is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET and will be available on the company’s YouTube channel.

