New NWA Women’s Tag Team champions were crowned Saturday at Alwayz Ready 2022.

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles were deactivated on April 4, 1984, after the NWA sold the titles to WWE. The titles were later revived in August 2021 under Billy Corgan. The Hex defeated Red Velvet and KiLynn King in a tournament final and had held the titles for over 280 days, before losing them to Envy and Paige.

Ella Envy was trained at Firestar Pro Wrestling and made her pro-debut in 2019. Kenzie Page was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard.

The Hex’s 288 day tag team championship reign has come to an end.

Congratulations to @ellaenvypro and @KenziePaige_1!#AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/Xdcm2xISIu — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 12, 2022

