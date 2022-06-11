SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya is now confirmed for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

This week’s “SmackDown” saw Rousey comment on her impending match with #1 contender Natalya, revealing that her mom taught her the armbar while Natalya stole the sharpshooter from her uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. This led to Shotzi interrupting Rousey, followed by an impromptu match between the two women. After picking up a quick win, Rousey would be attacked by Natalya, who put the champion in a sharpshooter. Despite grimacing with pain, Rousey refused to tap out.

Following the segment, WWE confirmed that Rousey will defend her title against Natalya in Las Vegas on July 2. Natalya became the #1 contender last week by defeating Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler in a six-pack challenge.

Rousey has held the SmackDown Women’s Title since defeating Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event back in May. Her only televised title defense since then was on the May 13 episode of “SmackDown,” where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez after issuing an open challenge. Rousey also defended her title against Natalya last Saturday at a WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois.

Below is the updated lineup for WWE Money in the Bank, which takes place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

* Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

* Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match with Lacey Evans qualifying

* Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

I’m gonna make Ronda respect this business, the Sharpshooter and ME by the time we're all said and done. #SmackDown https://t.co/DVYxtSkxNs — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 11, 2022

"I can't wait to prove my armbar is superior to that cheap innovation of a sharpshooter" – @RondaRousey #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3jWBPFICum — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 11, 2022

