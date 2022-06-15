Several matches were announced for next Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0.

The first match announced is NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Tony D’Angelo.

Hayes had defeated Cameron Grimes to become the new NXT North American Champion earlier this month at In Your House.

During tonight’s show, Grimes and Trick Williams defeated D’Angelo’s ‘soldiers’ Stacks and Two Dimes. Tonight, D’Angelo had ‘officially’ promoted Stacks and Two Dimes from ‘associate’ to ‘soldier’. As noted, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan was released on June 11 due to a “policy issue.”

The second match announced is Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller. During tonight’s show, Sikoa challenged Waller to a match next week, which Waller eventually accepted.

The other matches announced for next week are Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend and Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s show:

NXT North American Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs

* Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller

* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

