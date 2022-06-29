The NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match is now set for NXT Great American Bash.

During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to get a chance to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) for the titles at Great American Bash.

Dolin and Jayne have been the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions since defeating former NXT star Dakota Kai and current SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez.

NXT Great American Bash 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

