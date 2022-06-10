AEW fans are still processing the news this week that a brand new title, the AEW All Atlantic Championship, will be added to the pool of championships already floating around the promotion. Of course, if AEW’s Nyla Rose has their way, at least one other pair of championships will be added to the promotion before long.

In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Rose was asked about what her goals are in AEW at this stage of her run. One of those goals was, in fact, the introduction of these new championships for the women’s division.

“I would love a second title run,” Rose began. “At this stage, in AEW’s lineage, I’d personally would love to bring in some tag titles (for the women). That’s just me, well I shouldn’t say that’s just me, that’s a lot of people. We’ve got to wait for the right time. But I’m being impatient about it. I want it right now. Let’s do it, right now.”

Rose is the latest AEW women’s star to call for AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships, with Anna Jay expressing her desire for those titles to be added just last month. Later, Rose was asked who she would see as the ideal tag partner for her.

“There’s a few,” Rose said. “If you’ve been following myself on Dark and Elevation, me and Emi Sakura, I think we make a great team. She’s someone I can trust and rely on. Diamante, our other counterpart. I would say Bunny, but her and Penelope have a really cool thing going. They’ve got a thing going on. I have tagged with the both of them, we’ve done some trios stuff. I think they look great together. So I’ll let them have that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]