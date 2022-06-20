If you thought Batista was inked to the brim, think again.

Earlier this week, the wrestler-turned-actor found a way to accommodate two more tattoos on his body that already had 33 of them. Just like his previous tattoos, these ones too are symbolic of his career and strong beliefs.

As seen below, Batista now has tattoos of an origami unicorn and a crown on the two sides of his neck. While the unicorn is a reference to the Blade Runner movies, the latter is an homage to the works of the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who would leave a crown motif in all his paintings and street art. The crown was perceived as a symbol of rebellion against western histories and social and political issues, and a way for the artist to recognize his black heroes as kings.

Batista confirmed the two references in his Instagram post through the hashtags #BladeRunner and #Basquiat.

In 2020, Batista received a pair of tattoos to support the Black Lives Matter movement, getting “I Can’t Breathe” and “We The People” inked on each hand as a response to the death of George Floyd. A year prior to that, he got “Imagine” tattooed on the right side of his torso upon taking inspiration from the John Lennon song. He also wears his heritage on his sleeve with the flags of Greece and the Philippines on his left arm (to pay tribute to his mother and father, respectively). Batista, a huge advocate of animal rights, also has caricatures of his dogs on his right thigh. He also has an ‘Illuminati’ tattoo on the upper portion of his chest.

Last month, Batista wrapped up production for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and then began work on M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” film. He will also be seen in the sequel to “Dune” and a buddy cop comedy with Jason Momoa in the near future. You can see his Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram

