Traditionally, fans leave major pay-per-views with pictures, memories, and for a lucky few a collectible floor seat. But one fan left Forbidden Door with a pair of overalls.

Powerhouse Hobbs took to social media on Sunday night to share a picture of himself and one of his fans. According to Hobbs, the fan showed up at Forbidden Door with a hand-drawn picture of him, so the Team Taz big man decided to send the fan home with a custom pair of overalls.

“My man showed up to #forbiddendoor with a custom picture of me so I had to give him a custom pair of overalls #bestfan #aew,” the AEW star wrote.

My man showed up to #forbiddendoor with a custom picture of me so I had to give him a custom pair of overalls #bestfan #aew pic.twitter.com/HnVv9Ab8OP — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) June 27, 2022

The kid will have to grow into them, as the overalls appear to be about as tall as the young fan, but Hobbs is smiling as big as the kid, clearly thrilled by the support from his fans. While he didn’t wrestle in Sunday’s Forbidden Door event, Hobbs made a big statement during The Buy-In.

Alongside his Team Taz partner Ricky Starks, Hobbs laid out a challenge to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland after the team defeated Suzuki-gun’s Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado in a standout tag match. Team Taz feels they have unfinished business with Lee & Strickland after both teams came up short in an AEW Tag Team Title match at Double or Nothing back in May.

Hobbs initially worked for AEW in July of 2020, and his performances impressed AEW President Tony Khan, leading to a September 2020 signing for the California-born wrestler. Numerous wrestlers and personalities took note of the massive wrestler, with JR comparing him to Dr. Death Steve Williams. Hobbs has been a dominant presence on “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation” when not assisting FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

