Dwayne Johnson has been in serious demand lately. The co-owner of the XFL has been hard at work producing and starring in movies, as well as founding a tequila brand, and buying the aforementioned football league. The work has left him so busy that the former-WWE Champion hasn’t been involved in any kind of WWE programming since the premiere of “WWE Smackdown” on the FOX network, despite WWE centering the entire 2021 Survivor Series PPV around the 25th anniversary of Johnson’s WWE debut. It now looks like Johnson is too busy for another institution: The Emmys.

Deadline is reporting that Johnson was approached about hosting this year’s ceremony alongside Chris Rock, with the publication saying that Rock had turned down the offer and Johnson “does not appear likely” either. Producers were hoping to highlight Rock & Johnson’s connections to NBC, which will air this year’s Emmy Awards on September 12th. Rock was a cast member during one of the more-lauded casts of “Saturday Night Live,” while Johnson is an executive producer and narrator for NBC’s “Young Rock.”

While the NBC/SNL connection was part of asking Rock to host, the offer likely came about due to Rock’s notable incident at the 94th Academy Awards, where the comedian was slapped in the face by that night’s Best Actor winner, Will Smith. Rock has still not commented on the incident. Producers are said to be casting a “wide net” in their search for a host, and would likely reach out to non-NBC talent as well.

One would assume Rock would have been safe on the stage with Dwayne Johnson by his side, but alas, it appears that this bit of topical comedy will have to end up on the Emmys’ editing room floor.

