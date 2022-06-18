Several big moments happened during last night’s WWE “SmackDown”, including Vince McMahon kicking off the episode and Brock Lesnar returning to WWE at the conclusion.

But what about what was happening off-camera before and after the show took place? As per usual, dark matches kicked off the night for the live audience.

Before the live episode of the Blue Brand began and Vince McMahon made his entrance, Shotzi and Aliyah went one-on-one in an untelevised bout. Aliyah was the winner of the match, possibly hinting at the outcome when they compete in a Money In The Bank qualifying match on next week’s show.

Another match that occurred before the show went live saw WWE Raw stars and the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Street Profits, go against Los Lotharios. Montez Ford hit his soaring frog splash for the 1-2-3 and got the fans hyped for what later unfolded on “SmackDown”.

Unlike most weeks, however, there was no dark match after the show went off the air, according to the report from NoPrimaDonna.com.

Last night’s WWE “SmackDown on FOX took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center. Not only did Vince and Brock make appearance, but we also saw an intense Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle, as well as a Money In The Bank qualifying match between Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodruguez. You can see full results from the show at this link.

As noted, The Street Profits are scheduled to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the “Money In The Bank” Premium Live Event on July 2, 2022.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]