Bianca Belair has a challenger for WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/20 episode of WWE “RAW”, Carmella defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan to earn an opportunity at the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank. Bliss picked up the win after taking out Morgan with a super kick for the 1-2-3.

Carmella has a history at Money In The Bank, winning the first-ever women’s iteration of the match in 2017, where her former manager James Ellsworth retrieved the briefcase for her. The win was overturned and a rematch was set up on the following week’s episode of “SmackDown”, in which Carmella came victorious yet again. “The Princess of Staten Island” would successfully cash in her contract on then SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair on the April 10, 2018 edition of “SmackDown”.

Belair will be making her second on-screen title defense since defeating then-champion Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38, this past April. “The EST. of WWE” has made several defenses on the live event scene throughout the past couple of months, working against both Asuka and the aforementioned Lynch.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Riddle/Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka/Becky Lynch vs. Aliyah/Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

