Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux had an intergender Bra & Panties match against Eddy Only at Circle 6’s Hope for the Hopeless event in Los Angeles last night.

As seen in the videos below, the match included a lot of unorthodox spots including one where Scarlett used a sex toy as a weapon to hurt her opponent. Scarlett would eventually win the match.

Shortly after her WWE release last November, Scarlett tweeted the following:

WWE last held a Bra & Panties Match on the March 19, 2007 episode of “Raw” where Melina defeated Candice Michelle. With WWE adopting a PG rating for its shows in 2008, the gimmick match was effectively discontinued.

The Circle 6 event also saw Scarlett’s husband, Killer Kross, defeating MLW star Jacob Fatu in a hard-fought match.

Meanwhile, Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter) wrestled Atticus Cogar in a bloody No DQ match, as seen below. After the match, it was announced that Wentz would reunite with his former Rascalz teammates Trey Miguel and Dezmond Xavier (WWE NXT Superstar Wes Lee) at a future Circle 6 event.

Scarlett will next be seen in action this Thursday at the MLW Battle Riot IV event in Queens, NY. Making her MLW in-ring debut, Scarlett will face off against Clara Carreras. Kross, meanwhile, will be a participant in the 40-man Battle Riot match for a future MLW World Heavyweight Championship match. MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone will be defending his title against Bandido at the same event.

