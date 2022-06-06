AEW Double or Nothing this weekend lasted over four and a half hours long, making it the longest pay-per-view in the company’s history. AEW President Tony Khan previously stated the company had planned to keep its four major PPVs under four hours in 2021.

At this past week’s AEW Double or Nothing Post Show Media Scrums, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan about those comments he made in the past in relation to the show exceeding that limit, in which Tony got very defensive, saying the comments were made at a different time under different circumstances. Someone who shared the same feeling as Nick was Renee Paquette during the latest episode of The Sessions, revealing her thoughts on the length of the show.

“We just finished watching Double or Nothing, this is why we’re delirious and nuts right now because that pay-per-view lasted roughly 36 hours,” Paquette said. “That was a very long pay-per-view. There’s been lots of long pay-per-views, WWE has done lots of long pay-per-views but I do feel like they’ve nipped those in the bud and they have been a little bit more succinct, but yeah, that was a long pay-per-view. Great pay-per-view.”

Aside from the length of the event, the show featured 13-matches in total, two being the Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final. Adam Cole and his girlfriend Britt Baker became the first male and women’s winners in history but many thought Baker wasn’t the right choice to win her match.

“My fingers not fully on the pulse with every little nuisance of things going on, but I think when Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot,” Paquette said. “Like I’m saying, Britt is f***ing great, there’s no denying that. I think she’s fantastic, I think she is head and shoulders at the top of that division, but to spread some of that love around as they’re bulking up that division, these women are stars. Toni Storm is a star, Ruby Soho is a star … she’s amazing. Kris Stantlander is on her way up as well.”

Of all the newsworthy items coming out of Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena has been the most talked-about match on the card. As the wife of Jon Moxley, Paquette spoke about her reaction to seeing her husband get a fire extinguisher blown in his face.

“Oh my god, I was like, ‘Is that melting his skin?’ Paquette said. “I was like, is that okay? … It was a knockdown drag-out, they literally just started, I don’t even know if the bell rang. I don’t know what happened … It was a lot of fun though, all things considered, just looking at it from a fan perspective.”

