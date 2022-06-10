Tony Khan has worked hard to showcase the strength of tag team wrestling since he began promoting. From SoCal Uncensored being the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions to standouts like ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, Khan has tried to have the best of the best hold his tag belts. The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) have held their titles since January 5, winning them against The Lucha Brothers on the first-ever episode of “AEW Dynamite” on TBS.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, however, criticized Jurassic Express as the current holders of the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of his podcast “Oh You Didn’t Know?”

“AEWs got a great tag division,” Road Dogg said. “I don’t think they have their tag titles on the right people right now but that’s just my opinion. I know the fans might argue differently but I just think they’ve got some really good teams.

As far as who he believes should hold the belts, Road Dogg mentioned one team he thinks are an obvious choice given their stardom.

“If you’re going to use Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a tag team, if you don’t put the tag titles on them, I don’t know what you’re doing,” James said. “I think you put it on them and then you give back to some new younger team by getting them the carrot of beating that Combat Club.”

