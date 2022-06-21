Following his career as a professional wrestler, former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion “Road Dogg” Brian James worked as a producer behind the scenes in WWE from 2014 until 2022. On the latest “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, James revealed what led to him not being a producer for the company anymore, and how Vince McMahon played a part in it.

“It was not that I couldn’t work with Vince,” James said. “He outworked me. He worked me until I had to tap out, and that’s just who and how he works. It’s not mean or malice or anything, he’s just a workaholic, and if you keep up, then you fall by the wayside, and that’s what happened after a while … It was finally just like, ‘Let me go home for a minute,’ and you know, we went from there. But yeah, he’s just a workhorse, man, and I tapped out. The old man tapped me out.”

James isn’t the first ex-WWE employee to comment on McMahon’s frenetic work habits, though it should be noted that McMahon is currently under investigation to determine whether he managed to find enough time in his busy schedule for an alleged affair with an employee.

James had previously found championship success as an active wrestler in WWE and elsewhere, winning the Intercontinental Championship once, the WWE Tag Team Championship six times, and the NWA Tag Team Championship twice while a part of Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, now known as Impact. James was also part of one of the most revolutionary stables in professional wrestling history, D-Generation X, alongside his tag team partner Billy Gunn, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and X-Pac. The group was a mainstay during the Attitude Era, pushing boundaries and taking part in segments that WWE frequently associates with its victory over WCW in the Monday Night Wars. James also worked as the head writer for the “Smackdown” brand from 2016 to 2019.

