UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has officially announced the one and only person that would make her jump back into the octagon to fight, but it’s not someone fans of hers would expect.

With names like Juliana Pena [who has called out Rousey recently], Valentina Shevchenko, and Amanda Nunes currently headlining the UFC Women’s scene, fans would think the pioneer would call out one of them, but that wasn’t the case.

“I’ve said it a million times, it’s not like it’s something new, [I would come back] for Gina, man, Gina Carano,” Rousey said during an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show.” “She’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility, I will always be forever grateful.”

Rousey’s last UFC fight came at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes where she was unsuccessful in recapturing her Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Carano, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since her iconic fight against Cris Cyborg in 2009, retiring to pursue a career in Hollywood. Carano is currently 40 years old and has stated in the past that she turned down a fight with Rousey because of UFC President Dana White.

“And if she ever was like ‘Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ whatever the hell she wants. If she wanted to come into my backyard, do a Rocky thing and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care,” Rousey continued to say. “I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn’t want to forever, I’ll leave that offer there. It’s a respect thing, not a f*ck you I’m coming to get you, it’s just like hey if you ever want to pull that card out, it’s there. I love her, thank you Gina for everything you’ve done.”

The fight between the two women will forever go down as one of MMA’s biggest “what if’s,” continuing to look as though the dream will remain just that. Rousey is currently the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and set to face Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank, though the company had stated she’s suffering from a “serious injury” after an attack by Nattie on SmackDown.

