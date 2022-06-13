Whenever Ronda Rousey walks around backstage, heads turn. How does an Olympic medalist and walking weapon deal with that kind of pressure? On the latest “The Kurt Angle Show,” Rousey was asked what it is like adapting to the sometimes intense WWE women’s locker room.

“It was kind of funny,” Rousey said to her former WrestleMania tag team partner. “I was talking to Heyman once cause whenever drama would go down in the locker room, I wouldn’t be in there. The second I stepped out something would happen and you know, if one of the girls was being unfair, I would step in and I would be like, ‘What’s going on?’ I heard about things happening when I stepped out, I’m like, ‘Why is this happening when I was in there? I would have said something.’

“Heyman was telling me if there was like a pitbull in the room and you don’t know about this dog, you know? You don’t know this dog and it could probably kill you, you’re not going to do anything crazy while the pit bull is in the room. You’re going to wait until the pitbull leaves the room and then you get crazy.”

Angle and co-host Paul Bromwell loved that analogy. “Leave it to Paul Heyman,” Bromwell said.

“So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room,” Rousey added. “It’s a bunch of cupcakes and handjobs. Everyone’s having a great time.”

Rousey is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Money In The Bank against Natalya. This comes after she successfully defended the belt against Shotzi this past Friday night on “SmackDown.” Natalya became the number one contender two weeks ago after winning a six-pack challenge against Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez. After Rousey’s victory on Friday, Natalya locked the champ in a Sharpshooter, but Rousey would not tap out.

