AEW announced this afternoon seven matches for this week’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation.”

Nyla Rose is set to face popular indie wrestler Max The Impaler. Max made their pro wrestling debut back in 2018 and has held several indie titles, including the OVW Women’s Title back in October 2019.

Dark Order members Evil Uno and 10 will face The Factory’s QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, while Ruby Soho is set to face Heidi Howitzer.

Ortiz, Serena Deeb, Private Party, and 2Point0 are also set to compete. Below is the full lineup for “Elevation: Dark:”

* Nyla Rose vs. Max the Impaler

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. SK Bishop & Pharrell Jackson

* Ortiz vs. Anaya

* Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb vs. Miranda Gordy & Tootie Lynn

* 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. Danny Adams (Dan the Dad) & Warhorse

* Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

AEW “Dark: Elevation” premieres on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Results of last week’s episode are available here. Last Monday’s show included Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, and Pac) defeating The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Cezar Bononi) as well as Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb defeating Skye Blue and Miyu Yamashita.

