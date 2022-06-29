An MLW match has been added to the card for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event. Starrcast Events announced Tuesday that former WWE stars Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will go one-on-one in “an epic grudge match” at the July 31 show.

Kross and Smith Jr. have had several matches in the past for promotions such as GCW and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. At Barnett’s Bloodsport 1 in April 2019, Smith Jr. defeated Kross by submission. While they had several run-ins in MLW and briefly feuded with Team Filthy in March 2020, they never actually locked up for a singles bout.

Former WWE stars Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and Tyler Breeze have also been announced for the Flair swansong event, though it’s unknown if they will be competing in matches. As of this writing, only five matches have been confirmed for The Nature Boy’s farewell event – IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu, Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering, The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Kross vs. Smith Jr. and Flair’s farewell match against an unnamed opponent.

Besides IMPACT Wrestling and MLW, NJPW has also been announced as having a presence on the card, although no specific NJPW talent has been named to this point. NJPW will be involved in Music City Mayhem the day before as part of Starccast V.

Jim Crockett Promotions Presents “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will air live on FITE TV as a pay-per-view event. Below is the confirmed card to this point:

* Ric Flair’s farewell match vs. unnamed opponent

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

He’s a former #WWENXT Tag Team & UpUpDownDown Champion, gamer, trainer, member of #DaParty & just plain gorgeous. Meet & Greets with Breeze at #STARRCAST are on sale NOW! SUNDAY, 7/31 = 9:00am – 1:00pm 🎟: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/RASDsw49Bx — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 29, 2022

She’s a former Women’s World & Tag Team Champion, @OfficialPWI 2016 Rookie of the Year & reality television star. Meet & Greets with @LinaFanene (formerly known as Nia Jax) at #STARRCAST are on sale NOW! SATURDAY, 7/30 = 1:00pm – 5:00pm 🎟: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/2AnnqwOJaZ — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 29, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]