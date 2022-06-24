Have you ever seen a one-legged man trying to dance his way free?

A press conference was held on Thursday to promote the final match of legendary wrestler “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Flair is set to face an unnamed opponent on July 31st in Nashville, TN, as part of Starrcast V. During the press conference, Flair said that it was his son-in-law and Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson who originally broached the idea of Flair wrestling one last time.

“Conrad Thompson is married to my oldest daughter,” Flair began, saying that he was aware of Thompson’s Starrcast conventions but was “never able to be a part of it.”

According to Flair, Thompson called him and asked him about wrestling one more match, and Flair “didn’t have to think,” saying that he agreed to the match almost instantly. The 73-year old Flair had three months to get ready.

“Three months isn’t a long time to prepare but it is enough time,” the former WCW Champion said. Flair has previously shared footage of him training in the ring with AEW’s Jay Lethal on social media.

Flair also addressed the concerns over his troubled health at the press conference.

Flair hasn’t wrestled since 2011, in a losing effort against Sting in Impact Wrestling. Flair’s original retirement in 2008 was cut short a year later, when Flair toured Australia with Hulk Hogan, losing to Hogan every night of the “Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin Tour.” Flair then signed with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2010.

Flair went on to mention he would be donating pieces of his robe to an unnamed charity that has to do with “what happened to [his] son,” referring to Ric’s son Reid Flair, who lost his battle with addiction in March of 2013.

