MJF truly does live his gimmick all the time.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri Shepherd recalled an encounter she recently had with the AEW star at an airport in Los Angeles. Shepherd began the story by informing the audience of MJF’s history, starting with his 2001 appearance on the Rosie O’Donnell Show and how he would go on to become a pro wrestler.

“When I was flying from Los Angeles to New York, I had an encounter with a former child star who appeared on the Rosie O’Donnell Show at the age of 5,” Shepherd began. “He did not grow up to be a professional singer. He’s now 26 years old and he goes by the initials MJF, and he’s a professional wrestler.”

Shepherd continued, “I guess the J in MJF stands for Jerk. And I’m gonna tell ya’ll why – that’s what he was acting like when I met him at the airport when we were waiting in the lounge, not nice at all. My son Jeffrey, he’s a big wrestling fan and he knows all of the wrestlers. He spotted MJF while we were waiting for the plane. And you know, Jeffrey was really nervous going up to him and asking for an autograph, because you never know [how certain people could react].

“So I said, ‘I’ll do it for my baby,’ because I’m mother bear. I said I would go up and ask him for an autograph. I know how to deal with celebrities, they don’t want you to do a whole bunch of talking. I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg and said, ‘excuse me, are you the famous wrester MJF?’ He snapped back and said, ‘No!’ I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me.

Shepherd then revealed that her son, Jeffrey, pointed out that MJF was acting like a jerk since he rarely breaks kayfabe. However, she wasn’t buying it.

“I wanted to say to him, ‘I don’t like your tone,'” Shepherd continued. “That’s what I wanted to tell him. I was like, ‘he has one more time to snap at me before I lay the smackdown on him.’ I was not playing. Jeffrey was standing right and he was smiling. He goes, ‘No, mom, MJF is a bad guy and is supposed to be a jerk.’ I told my son, ‘No, no, you don’t know what a real bad guy is unless he pisses off a black momma trying to get a photo for her son.’ I’m just trying to get a photo for my baby. I wasn’t bothering him, I just wanted a little picture, I was so mad at him.”

Later, Shepherd revealed she took a picture of MJF on the aircraft to get it confirmed by her friend that it was indeed the wrestler. The friend she was referring to was WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who works with MJF in AEW. You can watch a video clip of Shepherd recalling her encounter with MJF.

In 2009, Shepherd appeared on an episode of “WWE SmackDown” as the guest manager for MVP, who competed against Dolph Ziggler for the United States Championship.

Guest host @sherrieshepherd ran into @AEW wrestler @The_MJF – but when he was less than gracious to her and her son – he almost caught the #MadMamaSmackdown! #HotTopics @sherrishowtv pic.twitter.com/u3Mb9miTNx — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 15, 2022

There was once again no mention of MJF during Wednesday’s “Dynamite: Road Rager” on TNT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts