In the United States and in increasing numbers of countries around the globe, June has become recognized as LGBTQ+ pride month.

The tradition of pride month started as a way to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York where a police raid occurred on the morning of June 28 at the Stonewall Inn. Spontaneous protests and riots from members of the LGBTQ+ community would follow the violent raids, and the event would historically be recognized as a major step in the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

One AEW superstar that proudly displays their status as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is Sonny Kiss, equally as flamboyant as she is talented. Though progress has been made in pro wrestling, Kiss recently had a conversation with “Hollywood Life” where the gender-fluid athlete expressed her desire for more companies to push their queer superstars all year round.

“There are no longer any ceilings for us. We are making it happen in all facets. I would like to see all LGBTQ+ professional athletes, signed and unsigned, to keep being seen as sellable and pushed into the mainstream outlets all year round and not just during Pride Month,” Sonny said.

Internationally and in States across the U.S., pride celebrations are additionally held in February, August, and September. Ultimately, the purpose of the festivities is to commemorate those from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities that made an impact on history on a local, national, or international scale.

Kiss still performs as part of AEW but hasn’t been as active as other featured stars on the roster. In the month of May, she had a total of two matches with the company on their AEW “Dark” and AEW “Dark: Elevation” YouTube shows, and so far this month, she’s only had one match with a recorded victory over Lamar Diggs on the June 11 AEW “Dark”.

