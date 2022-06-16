Sonya Deville has become a staple in the women’s division of WWE television in the last few years, whether it is in the ring or as an on-screen authority figure. However, her next move may see her satiating fans’ appetites in another way.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Deville revealed that she and NXT women’s star Mandy Rose are planning to open their own donut store in Los Angeles, called “DaMandyz Donutz,” after the success of their social media videos where they ate donuts.

“We saw that it piqued people’s interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them,” Deville said. “And so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop, and then we would rate them…Eventually, we were like, ‘Wait, we’ve tasted like every donut in America. Why don’t we create our own donut line and make it super true to what we like in a donut?’ Because we became like aficionados of donuts at this point.”

Deville also hinted that this could be the first of many donut shops she and Rose could be opening across the country. She also noted that their donuts will be available for delivery.

Deville and Rose befriended each other in 2015 when the two appeared as contestants on the reality series “Tough Enough”. They hit it off with one another and would state they instantly become best friends. They would both go on to sign with NXT before eventually debuting on “Raw” in 2017 together as part of “Absolution” alongside former WWE star Paige. The two would later form their own tag team, Fire and Desire.

The duo would eventually break up with one another and feud in 2019 after it was revealed that Deville was jealous of the relationship that Rose has formed with Otis and plotted to sabotage the pair. They next came face to face with one other at “Summerslam” 2020 where Deville would leave the company after they took part in a Loser Leaves WWE match. Deville would then go on to take on a backstage official position before making her return to the ring last year and Rose would move to the “NXT 2.0” brand where she currently holds the NXT Women’s Title.

