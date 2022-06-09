AEW Rampage spoilers have been revealed for the upcoming 6/10 episode of the show.

Prior to tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, five matches were taped for the next episode of AEW Rampage, which emanated from Independence, Missouri.

Spoilers (via PWInsider) for this Friday’s show include:

* Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (with Sonjay Dutt) def. Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett

* Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet (with Stokely Hathaway, Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan). After the match, Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan attacked Statlander but Anna Jay and Athena rushed down to make the save. The faces stood tall to end the segment.

* FTR & Trent def. Will Ospreay, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (with Aaron Henare)

* HOOK & Danhausen were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Danhausen said he and HOOK bought brand-new cars after their winner’s check from Double Or Nothing. HOOK doesn’t say a single word, in true HOOK fashion.

* Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Baker talks about the state of the AEW women’s division and says that even knowing how much she misses the AEW Women’s World Championship, she knows it misses her even more.

