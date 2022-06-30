The Friday, July 1 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI after the live telecast of “Dynamite” went off the air.

The big news coming out of the tapings is that The House of Black’s Brody King won the inaugural Royal Rampage battle royal. According to PWInsider, King won by last eliminating Darby Allin to earn a future title shot at AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.

As noted earlier, the two rings from the “Blood & Guts” match were repurposed for the inaugural Royal Rampage, with up to ten competitors designated to each ring in an over-the-top-rope challenge, with new competitors entering every minute. There was initially some confusion as to the rules about the two final men in the match, and whether they’d compete in a traditional singles match or continue with battle royal rules. It appears the match concluded with regular battle royal rules as King threw Allin over the top rope to become the new #1 contender to Moxley’s championship.

You can see below the list of 20 wrestlers who competed in the inaugural Royal Rampage:

First Ring

Frankie Kazarian vs. John Silver vs. Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Hangman Page vs. Konusuke Takeshita vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee

Second Ring

Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher vs. Max Caster vs. Tony Nese vs. Matt Hardy vs. Dante Martin vs. Brody King

AEW has yet to announce the time and place for the future King vs. Moxley title bout.

