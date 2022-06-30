Six matches were filmed for the 7/4 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation ahead of the 6/29 edition of “Dynamite”.

Before the 6/29 episode of AEW “Dynamite” went on the air, the company filmed several matches for the 7/4 edition of Dark: Elevation. Former AEW Women’s Champion, Hikaru Shida as well as Chuck Taylor made their returns while other notable names such as Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Anna Jay, Anthony Ogogo, and Dark Order also took part.

Results of the recent taping can be found below (via Wrestling Inc.’s Marco Rovere):

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Local Talent – Taylor picked up the pinfall.

* Anna Jay def. Local Talent – Jay won via submission (sleeper hold).

* Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki def. Two Local Talent – Shida picked up the pinfall.

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Two Local Talent – Singh picked up the pinfall.

* Anthony Ogogo def. Pat Monix – Ogogo picked up the win by Knockout.

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & ’10’) def. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) – Dark Order’s ’10’ pinned Aaron Solo for the win.

Prior to the tapings, Chuck Taylor hadn’t competed on AEW programming since the 3/30 episode of AEW Dark, where he and Trent Beretta defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen.

Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the 4/27 edition of AEW Dynamite where she lost to longtime rival, Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT every Monday evening. Results from the most recent episode of the show can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts